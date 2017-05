ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting near San Mateo and Marquette.

Police say San Mateo is currently closed from Marquette to Copper.

No further information is available. KRQE News 13 will provide updates.

OIS Investigation: San Mateo is closed from Marquette to Copper. More updates to follow. — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) May 2, 2017