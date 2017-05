Amelia Ampuero and Katie Becker Colon, from Duke City Repertoire, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the Bard Crawl ‘Twelfth Night.’

This year’s Bard Crawl will run April 29th through May 13th at local breweries in Albuquerque.

The performance schedule is:

April 29 at Dialogue

May 1 at Marble NE Heights

May 6 at Nexus Silver Taproom

May 7 at Bow and Arrow Brewing Co.

May 13 at Boxing Bear Brewing

You can find more information on their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living