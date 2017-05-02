On News Stands: New Mexico Entertainment Magazine

Teresa Ewers, Editor-in-Chief of New Mexico Entertainment Magazine joined New Mexico Living to flip through the pages of the latest issue.

The feature articles in this month’s issue include Bernadette Peters, Life After Beard, Robyn Wellman, Matt Page and the New Mexico Book Co-op.

Upcoming events are, the Machete May 12th, the Duke City Comic Con May 12th through 14th, Educating Rita running through May 12th and the Las Cruces Wine Festival May 27th.

For more on what is in this current issue, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living