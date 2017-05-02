New Mexico technology companies to get funding boost

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some New Mexico startup technology companies are getting a major infusion of $40 million.

Gov. Martinez says the funding is made of state funds and money from private investors. It will help entrepreneurs get going and link them with mentors.

“We have many very talented people in New Mexico and we have three national labs and research institutions, and so people with great ideas need that support to be able to partner with our labs and our research institutions, but the capital also needs to be there,” Gov. Martinez said.

The governor says $10 million came from the state Investment Council, $5 million came from the New Mexico Finance Authority, and the three investors will be matching those funds to reach $40 million.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s