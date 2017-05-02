New Mexico technology companies to get funding boost

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some New Mexico startup technology companies are getting a major infusion of $40 million.

Gov. Martinez says the funding is made of state funds and money from private investors. It will help entrepreneurs get going and link them with mentors.

“We have many very talented people in New Mexico and we have three national labs and research institutions, and so people with great ideas need that support to be able to partner with our labs and our research institutions, but the capital also needs to be there,” Gov. Martinez said.

The governor says $10 million came from the state Investment Council, $5 million came from the New Mexico Finance Authority, and the three investors will be matching those funds to reach $40 million.