May 2 Morning Rush: Santa Fe voters to decide on soda tax

1. Polls in Santa Fe open at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and voters will decide whether to adopt a 2-cents-per-ounce tax on soda and other sugary drinks. The funds collected would go toward early childhood education. The battle between both sides has escalated in T.V. ads. Media sales managers also say each side reportedly spent about a quarter of a million dollars on T.V. ads. Eight voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

2. Every Albuquerque Police Department officer is set to receive a new lapel camera and a backup soon. After the Albuquerque City Council approved a nearly four and a half million dollar contract with taser international last night. The city has a controversial past with the company. Former APD Chief Ray Schultz signed a contract with the company then went to work for it a short time later. The city says the inspector general will be looking for any conflicts of interest this time around.

3. Santa Fe firefighters are monitoring hot spots early Tuesday morning at a building destroyed in a two-alarm fire. It was once the set of the popular T.V. show “Manhattan.” The building is located near the Santa Fe University Art and Design school. Firefighters say no one was injured. An arson investigation team is expected to be on scene Tuesday morning to check for a cause.

4. A quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a mostly clear sky.

5. Tuesday night an Albuquerque barbecue restaurant goes head-to-head with a pair of New York food truck chefs on national T.V. Pepper’s Barbecue will be featured on the Food Network’s T.V. show, “Big Bad Barbecue Brawls.” The episode starts at 8 p.m. on the Cooking Channel.

The Morning’s Top Stories