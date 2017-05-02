Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Cold Front For The East

A cold front will push through eastern New Mexico tonight dropping temperatures on Wednesday 10° to 15°. Here in the metro area an east wind will carry slightly cooler air in across the city on Wednesday. Highs will top out in the mid-70s Wednesday before warming back into the 80s by Friday and Saturday. More moisture is on the way into the state late this weekend.

