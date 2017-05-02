Local museum gears up for summer camps and an Asian heritage event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A local museum is celebrating science, learning, and cultural traditions through a series of planned events.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History (NMNSH) is registering kids ages 6 through 15 years old for their “Science is Everywhere” summer camps. These week-long events make learning about science fun, and will take place from Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, August 11.

NMNSH is also hosting the 21st Annual Asian Pacific Islander American Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors will be treated to a cultural experience through performances, exhibits, and food samples, free with museum admission.

For more information on these events, visit the NMNSH website.