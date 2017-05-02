Law enforcement killed in the line of duty set to be honored

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Metro law enforcement killed in the line of duty will be honored Tuesday.

A special law enforcement memorial service is scheduled to be held at noon at Civic Plaza.

The event will honor members of the Albuquerque Police Department, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Rio Rancho, Sandoval County and Valencia County law enforcement.

There will be a gun salute, a reading of the fallen officers’ and deputies’ names, along with a flyover.

The service is open to the public.