Landscaping design unveiled for Paseo del Norte and I-25 intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The landscaping designs for Paseo del Norte at I-25 were unveiled Tuesday by Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry.

“The city took the lead on getting this intersection reconstructed, and now this landscape project will wrap things up.” Mayor Berry said in a press release. “This high profile intersection serves as the northern gateway into Albuquerque.”

The project, with the cooperation from the DOT, will add about 120 trees and more than 900 shrubs in the 10-acre area according to Department of Municipal Development.

MRWM Landscape Architects, a local firm, created the design and have constructed many of the city’s interstate landscapes and more than 70 miles of medians.

The landscape project for Paseo del Norte at I-25 will go to bid for late spring construction.