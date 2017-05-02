KRQE’s Political Expert weighs in on Santa Fe soda tax

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – If voters were to say “yes” to the sugar drink tax, how would this affect the future of our state?

KRQE News 13’s political expert Gabriel Sanchez says if this soda tax were to pass, it could result in a domino effect. Sanchez says it could affect the mayoral race in Albuquerque and even the gubernatorial race in 2018. Sanchez says it has the potential of becoming a statewide issue if it grabs the attention of legislators.

“I think folks at the mayoral level here in Albuquerque are taking a look at that and saying ‘hey, this clearly has galvanized some attention, what would the consequences be if i try to champion that and try to push that through a similar ballot issue here in Albuquerque,’” said Sanchez.

Sanchez believes if one city is able to pass it other cities just like Albuquerque may consider it.

Just last week, News 13 learned that early childhood advocates in Albuquerque are already keeping a close eye on this special election.

Sanchez says this tax could even be considered statewide if state legislators see that it passes with a wide margin. But he believes we wouldn’t see this possibility for a while, as long as Governor Susana Martinez is in office. She has been adamant about not raising taxes to make up for the state’s budget shortfall.

When it comes to the 2018 governor’s race, Sanchez says the consequences of this tax passing or not passing are huge for the candidates involved.

“Folks looking at the governor’s race are putting all the attention on Mayor Gonzales given that this is his issue in his backyard in Santa Fe. However, if it passes especially convincingly, I wouldn’t be surprised if other gubernatorial candidates also come out and endorse that path or plan. So he might have more company if there is a band wagon effect where a lot of people get behind the soda tax issue,” says Sanchez.

But at the same time, Sanchez says it could backfire. If it does not pass, it could weigh heavily against Mayor Javier Gonzales and his race for governor.