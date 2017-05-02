Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a mostly clear sky. Sunshine will blanket the state for the first half of the day before a cold front starts to nudge in over the far Northeast Plains. A storm clipping the far northeast in combination with the mentioned front will allow a handful of showers and thunderstorms to develop over the Northeast Plains and east-central NM. These storms are not likely to be severe but will be something to watch for this afternoon and evening for those in the area. Breezy to windy conditions will return to central and southern NM with sustained speeds 10-20mph in the ABQ-metro.

WEDNESDAY: Due to the passing backdoor cold front, temperatures will be a bit cooler across central and eastern NM. Expect high temperatures to top out in the 50s, 60s and 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Spot storms are possible for those near the TX/NM stateline.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: High pressure building over the state will give way to warm temperatures (above average for most), sunshine and dry conditions.