Judge says Real ID requirements have forced caseload to go off the charts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexico judge is speaking out on the change in the requirements for getting a driver’s license in New Mexico.

The Real ID requirements that took effect in November have forced hundreds of New Mexicans to legally change their names or amend their birth certificates in an attempt to prove their identities to the state government’s satisfaction.

According to Fox News, Judge Shannon Bacon says in her seven years on the bench she’s never seen such an influx of people petitioning the courts to change their names.

She also went on to say the Real ID compliance has “forced our caseload to go off the charts.”