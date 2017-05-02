John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

The weather will remain mostly uneventful for the next several days. The northeast will have a shot at a few spot showers today and Wednesday as weather disturbances pass by and a back door cold front edges in. The northeast will also see a small cool down for Wednesday. Otherwise, expect dry and warming conditions across the rest of the state. This will hold true for the northeast as well Thursday and Friday as a ridge of high pressure builds in.

A storm system will drop west of New Mexico over the weekend. This will help pull moisture into the state through the weekend and especially into early next week, giving New Mexico a better shot at showers and storms. Some storms across the east could be on the strong to severe side early next week.