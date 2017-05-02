In The Kitchen: Mas Tapas Y Vino Veal Sweetbread

Executive Chef, Marc Quinones from Mas Tapas y Vino in the Hotel Andaluz, joined New Mexico Living to talk about what’s new for Spring.
The restaurant just released their new Spring menu and are hosting a Rooftop Sunday Brunch this Spring.
Ingredients
- 6oz Veal Sweetbread (Thymus Gland)
- 2 oz Fresh Watermelon
- 2 each Lemon Ricotta Pancake
- 2oz of Green Buttermilk
Directions:
- Simmer Sweetbread Thymus Gland in lemon herb water for one hour. Remove membrane, press, and chill overnight and slice into portions the next day.
- Cut Watermelon into cubes and reserve for plating.
- Make two small silver dollar sized pancakes with fresh lemon and ricotta cheese added to your pancake batter to your taste.
- Puree spinach, green garlic, white pepper, Maldon salt, lemon juice and buttermilk for “Green Buttermilk.”
