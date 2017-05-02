In The Kitchen: Mas Tapas Y Vino Veal Sweetbread

Executive Chef, Marc Quinones from Mas Tapas y Vino in the Hotel Andaluz, joined New Mexico Living to talk about what’s new for Spring.

The restaurant just released their new Spring menu and are hosting a Rooftop Sunday Brunch this Spring.

Ingredients

6oz Veal Sweetbread (Thymus Gland)

2 oz Fresh Watermelon

2 each Lemon Ricotta Pancake

2oz of Green Buttermilk

Directions:

Simmer Sweetbread Thymus Gland in lemon herb water for one hour. Remove membrane, press, and chill overnight and slice into portions the next day. Cut Watermelon into cubes and reserve for plating. Make two small silver dollar sized pancakes with fresh lemon and ricotta cheese added to your pancake batter to your taste. Puree spinach, green garlic, white pepper, Maldon salt, lemon juice and buttermilk for “Green Buttermilk.”

