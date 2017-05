ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular breakfast destination will soon be embracing the dinner crowd.

The Shop Breakfast and Lunch is well-loved in the community for its fresh food, innovative recipes, and locally-sourced ingredients. Due to overwhelming demand, they are now expanding to dinner service Fridays and Saturdays. The Shop is located at 2933 Monte Vista Blvd, NE Albuquerque. Normal breakfast hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., every day.

For more details on the event, visit the Shop’s website.