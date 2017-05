ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A piece of Albuquerque history will soon be no more. Crews have started taking down the fountain in Civic Plaza.

The fountain has been the centerpiece of Civic Plaza for decades but has started leaking in recent years.

In one year, it cost about $30,000 to maintain.

It will be replaced with a new, interactive fountain with LED lighting and can be controlled via smartphone. It will also be kid friendly.

The entire remodel of Civic Plaza will cost about $6 million.