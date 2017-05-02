Community Calendar: Run For The Zoo

Tom Carlson, Run for the Zoo Packet Pickup Chair and Joey Byrn from Fleet Feet Sports, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the ‘Run for the Zoo.’

Online registration continues through Thursday, May 4 and Packet Pickup will be held on Saturday, May 6, at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Park & Ride will be available at the Aquarium and they have a special running with Uber.

Race day is Sunday, May 7, and for specific run times, visit their website.

