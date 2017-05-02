Chris McNeal says he has committed and signed with New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) – Chris McNeal released the news on his Twitter page. The six-foot point guard said he committed to the New Mexico Lobos and was already signed.

McNeal averaged a little over 13 points, three rebounds and more than five assists per game for Indian Hills Community College as a sophomore last season.

McNeal played his freshman season at Western Kentucky where he started in 29 of 34 games averaging over five points, 4 rebounds and a team high 3.9 assists per game. McNeal did not return to WKU after a disciplinary suspension. He resurfaced at Indian Hills.