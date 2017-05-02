Chris McNeal says he has committed and signed with New Mexico

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) – Chris McNeal released the news on his Twitter page. The six-foot point guard said he committed to the New Mexico Lobos and was already signed.

McNeal averaged a little over 13 points, three rebounds and more than five assists per game for Indian Hills Community College as a sophomore last season.

McNeal played his freshman season at Western Kentucky where he started in 29 of 34 games averaging over five points, 4 rebounds and a team high 3.9 assists per game. McNeal did not return to WKU after a disciplinary suspension. He resurfaced at Indian Hills.

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s