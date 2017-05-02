Auditor alleges $850K stolen from rural water association

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The state auditor’s office is accusing a former office manager of stealing $850,000 from a rural drinking water association that serves thousands of people in southeastern New Mexico.

State Auditor Tim Keller confirmed Tuesday that his office has forwarded to authorities information about the apparent theft from the Otis Mutual Domestic Water Consumers and Sewage Works Association.

No charges have been filed, but the auditor’s office says the manager has resigned. The manager wasn’t named in the auditor’s letter.

Financial discrepancies were identified during preparation for the association’s annual audit. Officials say the office manager’s credit card was used for cash advances at casinos in New Mexico and other states starting in March 2015.

Keller says the money was meant for general operations and maintenance of the water system and may include both federal and state funds.