Albuquerque BioPark expecting new zoo babies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque BioPark visitors can expect to see some new zoo babies in about 15 months.

Three giraffe mothers- Camilla, June and Naira are expecting calves.

Giraffes have a 15-month gestation window, which means the calves could arrive anytime from mid-May into October.

June is the most experienced mother out of the bunch.

She’s given birth to eight babies, including the 2-year-old Kumi who is currently living at the ABQ BioPark.

“We are very excited to welcome more members to our giraffe herd,” Paul Huang an ABQ BioPark senior zookeeper said in a press release. “We are monitoring their health closely and hoping for the best.”