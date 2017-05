ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque firefighters are investigating how a fire started an apartment complex Tuesday morning.

The Albuquerque Fire Department says a person passing by around 11:30 a.m. heard the fire alarm going off on Wellesley Drive near Comanche.

The tenants of the apartment were not at home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters say the fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious.