9 inmates arrested after fight at New Mexico jail

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — Corrections officials say a fight broke out between inmates and officers at a southern New Mexico jail after nine inmates refused to comply with procedures for a routine lockdown.

The Alamogordo Daily News reports the Otero County Detention Center inmates suffered minor injuries in the Sunday altercation.

Correctional Services Director Carolyn Barela says the situation escalated after one of the inmates became upset that his telephone call had to be interrupted during the lockdown.

Records show deputies and state police responded to the jail and the inmates began using mattresses to block the officers’ path.

The inmates are also accused of trying to strike the officers and grab their equipment.

According to the records, an officer used pepper spray on one inmate.

The nine inmates involved were eventually detained.