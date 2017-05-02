5 detained, weapons seized in French anti-terrorism raids

Mounted police pass under the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Monday, Nov. 16, 2015. France is urging its European partners to move swiftly to boost intelligence sharing, fight arms trafficking and terror financing, and strengthen border security in the wake of the Paris attacks. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor’s office says that five men have been detained and weapons seized in anti-terrorist operations across France, five days ahead of a tense presidential runoff.

The suspects are between 18 and 24 years old. The prosecutor’s office says they were picked up in operations on Tuesday in three sites: near the Normandy city of Rouen, in Villeneuve d’Ascq near Lille in northern France, and in Roanne in central France.

The Paris prosecutor oversees anti-terrorism investigations.

It is not clear whether the arrests had any link to the presidential campaign. The runoff is on Sunday.

An attack claimed by the Islamic State group killed a police officer in Paris two weeks ago. France is under a state of emergency after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.