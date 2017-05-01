Ventana Ranch residents say they’re living in fear of a threatening neighbor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in one quiet westside neighborhood say it hasn’t been the same since one man moved in. They say they’re in fear for their lives.

Now, police say he’s crossed the line.

Residents say things went down hill when Jackie Crawford moved in about three months ago, but over the last few days things got really scary. Now, he is in jail.

Concerned neighbors gathered at a Ventana Ranch home Monday, fed up with one man, Crawford.

“We’ve been just trying to figure out how to get this guy out of here because nobody in this neighborhood feels safe at all,” said Benjamin De Baca.

De Baca says he up and moved his family.

“It’s been a nightmare, my family’s been scared,” De Baca said.

He is one of almost a dozen neighbors who say they’re living in fear since Crawford moved in several months ago with a woman who has been a decade long resident in that neighborhood. Residents say she’s never caused any trouble.

“My kids are afraid to go out of the house,” said an anonymous resident.

“I never thought twice about letting my daughter go play outside, but now you have to think twice,” explained neighbor Melody Wyatt.

“Kind of like just a bad leech that’s gone out to the whole neighborhood,” said another resident who chose to remain anonymous.

Residents says they’ve seen Crawford acting erratically outside, screaming, walking with alcohol bottles, baseball bats, an ax and talking with children.

“From that point forward, things have just started to escalate,” explained Johnny Herrera, who lives across the street and says he’s gotten the brunt of it.

Last Monday, he says his family came home to find their landscaping destroyed.

“Another neighbor came to my wife and said that he had witnessed [Crawford] from across the street in our yard doing all of this,” Herrera said.

He added that on Wednesday a visitor of Crawford’s threatened him with a kitchen knife. That man, Anthony Jones is behind bars.

“[Crawford] came to the edge of my yard, threatened me and my family saying that he will get us, that he’s going to kill us,” Herrera said.

Then, Sunday afternoon, Herrera says as his wife and kid were leaving, Crawford “got a handgun out and motioned like he was shooting at our Suburban.”

Police arrested Crawford after that incident. He’s charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for pointing a gun at Herrera and his family on two separate occasions. Police say the weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

Even though neighbors say Crawford is constantly at the home, the woman there insists he’s not living with her.

Crawford can bond out of jail for $750 in cash. If he does, he won’t be allowed to have contact with the victims in this case.