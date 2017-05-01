US-backed fighters retake more areas from IS in Syrian town

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Syria Palmyra
FILE -This file image posted online on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, by the Aamaq News Agency, a media arm of the Islamic State group, purports to show a general view of the ancient ruins of the city of Palmyra, in Homs province, Syria, with the Citadel of Palmyra in the background. Syrian state media said on Thursday, March 2, 2017 that military forces have entered Palmyra in the quest to again take the town from the Islamic State group. Palmyra, home to some of the world's most prized Roman ruins, was seized again by IS in December. (Amaq News Agency via AP, File)

BEIRUT (AP) — U.S.-backed Syrian fighters have captured more territory from the Islamic State group in the northern town of Tabqa.

Tabqa is 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of the Islamic State group’s de facto capital, Raqqa, and an important stronghold for the militants.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said Monday its fighters captured three more neighborhoods in Tabqa, which is next to one of Syria’s largest dams on the Euphrates River.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said IS fighters withdrew from the Thawra City neighborhood and are now gathered in two neighborhoods near the dam.

Brig. Gen. Hussam al-Awwak, an Arab who heads public relations at SDF, predicted his group would be in full control of the town within hours.

Related Posts