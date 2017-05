ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting up his own neighborhood is set to begin his jury trial Monday morning. Derek Foote was arrested last July accused of shooting several homes near Tramway and Copper two nights in a row.

Among the homes hit was one with a couple and a new baby. They say they huddled in the bathtub for safety.

Foote’s trial is expected to take four days and begins at 8:30 a.m.