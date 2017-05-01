The AHS Bulldogs are district baseball champs for the first time in 34 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The victory was not an easy one. The Albuquerque High Bulldogs had to get some luck and prevail against a very tough Atrisco Heritage Jaguars team. The Bulldogs beat the Jaguars 8-6 in extra innings to win the District 4 6A Championship. The two clubs squared off for the title Friday.

Weather caused the game to be stopped in the fifth inning with the Bulldogs leading 3-2. That is where they resumed Monday in a game that turned into a roller coaster ride for both teams. Luke Wilson stroked a two run home run in the sixth inning for the Bulldogs.

They would take that 6-2 lead into the the seventh and final inning of regulation. The Bulldogs were one out from winning the game when the Jaguars came roaring back with four runs to tie the game a possible fifth to give them 7 run total. The runner for the Jaguars was called out at the play in a controversial decision.

Wilson is the Bulldogs player who threw the runner out from third. When asked if he thought the runner was safe Wilson said. “I just got the ball and made the best throw that I could and the outcome was in our favor.”

That forced the game into extra innings tied at six.

In the top of the ninth, Ryan Romero blasted a two run shot out of the park for the Bulldogs. The homer ended a shooting slump for the future Lobo Romero.”I kind of, in the on deck circle, decided to scrap everything that was going on in my head,” said Romero. “I just let it lose.”

The Jaguars would come up empty in the bottom half of the inning. Bulldogs pitcher Robby Herrera ended the game by collecting his 10th strikeout. “That was probably the craziest and best game I have played in my entire life,” said Herrera. “It was so fun.”

The Albuquerque High Bulldogs are district champions for the first time in 34 years. That happens to be the number that coach Robert Padilla wears. He was given the celebratory water cooler dump after the game. Padilla jokingly said he is going to make his team run because of it. The Bulldogs are now headed to the state tournament.