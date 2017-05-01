Symphonic concert at the Zoo for Mother’s Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A melodic tradition will soon be performed for Moms and music-lovers alike on Mother’s Day.

The 44th Annual Mother’s Day Concert featuring the New Mexico Philharmonic is about to get underway at the ABQ BioPark. The event is open to the public and the price is included with regular Zoo admission. Slated for Sunday, May 14, doors open at 10 a.m., and the New Mexico Philharmonic starts at 2 p.m. Guests are invited to bring blankets, chairs & picnics

For more information on the concert, visit the Zoo website.