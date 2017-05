CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at Corrales Elementary School will be released early Monday due to a power outage that is affecting the school’s water supply.

School officials say parents will need to pick up their children as soon as possible. Parents must bring an ID to pick up their children. Students will remain in class with their teachers until they are picked up.

Officials say parents with proper ID can go straight to their child’s classroom.