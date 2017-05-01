Parents of late Navajo girl continue Amber Alert push

LOWER FRUITLAND, N.M. (AP) – The parents of an 11-year-old girl abducted and killed in a remote part of the Navajo Nation are continuing their push for a tribal Amber Alert system.

The Daily Times of Farmington, New Mexico, reports the parents of Ashlynne Mike recently spoke at an event to mark the anniversary of their daughter’s death and called on the adoption of a Navajo Nation Amber Alert system.

Officials say in May 2016 Ashlynne Mike was lured into a man’s van near her school bus stop and found dead the next day in a remote area near Shiprock, New Mexico. Tom Begaye Jr. of Waterflow, New Mexico, is facing federal charges in her death.

An Amber Alert wasn’t issued in New Mexico until around 2 a.m. the morning after Ashlynne’s disappearance.