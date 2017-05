SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The vote on Santa Fe’s controversial soda tax is set for Tuesday.

Nearly 8,000 people already voted early in the special election, deciding whether to adopt a 2-cents-per-ounce tax on soda and other sugary drinks.

The funds collected would go toward early childhood education.

Santa Fe voters can stop by any of the eight voting centers between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

For a list of the those locations, click here.