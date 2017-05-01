Officials: Suspect who escaped State Pen back behind bars

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Corrections officials say Raymond Lopez is back behind bars after escaping from the State Penitentiary in Santa Fe.

The state Corrections Department secretary says Lopez walked out of the Level II facility and was able to get civilian clothes. He was spotted and arrested by Santa Fe County deputies walking on Highway 14 about three miles from the prison.

Lopez is serving time for auto burglary and receiving stolen property. He is now charged with escaping.

Officials say they will investigate. The prison is on lock down for the night.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s