Officials: Suspect who escaped State Pen back behind bars

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Corrections officials say Raymond Lopez is back behind bars after escaping from the State Penitentiary in Santa Fe.

The state Corrections Department secretary says Lopez walked out of the Level II facility and was able to get civilian clothes. He was spotted and arrested by Santa Fe County deputies walking on Highway 14 about three miles from the prison.

Lopez is serving time for auto burglary and receiving stolen property. He is now charged with escaping.

Officials say they will investigate. The prison is on lock down for the night.