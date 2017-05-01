New management takes over New Mexico-based national lab

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The head of a new management team in charge of New Mexico-based Sandia National Laboratories says the mission of the sprawling weapons and research facility will continue to be national security along with the nonproliferation of nuclear weapons.

Director Stephen Younger discussed the lab’s future during a news conference Monday that marked the takeover of the lab by National Technology and Engineering Solutions of Sandia, a subsidiary of Honeywell International.

The U.S. Energy Department’s National Nuclear Security Administration announced the $2.6 billion management contract in December.

Lockheed Martin had operated Sandia, located in Albuquerque, for the past two decades and was among bidders that lost out to the Honeywell team.

Younger called it a rapidly changing time and said Sandia will remain flexible to respond to the nation’s needs.