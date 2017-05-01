Nais Martin will get NFL shot with his hometown team Baltimore

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nais Martin grew up with dreams of playing for his hometown team the Baltimore Ravens. He is closer to that dream than he has ever been. The former University of New Mexico cornerback now has a free agent deal with the Ravens. Martin said he was excited for the opportunity.

He recounted the moment he got the call to KRQE Sports.

“My reaction to the call was just unbelievable, ” said Martin. “To be able to see my mother smile and cry I just knew it was a blessing. Coming from east Baltimore your dream is always to play for your hometown team growing up, well at least get that opportunity, so it was a blessing. Coming from how I grew up, just to see my mother cry and smile the whole night was everything to me because we came from nothing and to see all my hard work, resilience and determination pay off is definitely a dream come true.”

Martin definitely believes he will feel the love from his hometown once camp starts.

“My family, the whole city of Baltimore is behind me,” said Martin. “Who would have known a small town kid from northeast Baltimore would get the opportunity that many people dream of?”

Martin had 51 tackles for the Lobos this past season and 11 pass breakups.