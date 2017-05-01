May 1 Morning Rush: House expected to vote on proposed budget

Five Facts

1. The House is expected to vote on the full budget this week before sending it to the Senate for approval before Friday night’s deadline. After congressional leaders reached a tentative deal late Sunday night. This will keep the government running through September. This is huge for New Mexico which relies heavily on federal funding with our numerous labs, military institutes and federally funded programs. Lawmakers have until Friday, May 5 to pass it. One thing missing from the spending bill is President Trump’s border wall.

Full story: Hill settles on $1T spending bill, vote likely by Wednesday

2. KRQE News 13 is expecting to learn more about a deadly officer-involved shooting over the weekend involving a Santa Fe Police officer. That officer is likely on standard admin leave. Police are waiting on an autopsy, which is expected to be done this week, to identify the suspect. Officials say it happened in Eldorado Saturday night during the arrest of a man in a stolen car incident. Officials say the suspect jumped in a patrol car, put it in drive and then pinned an officer between the car and a tree. Soon after, a Santa Fe police officer fired a lethal shot into the suspect’s stomach. The officer was treated for a leg injury.

Full story: New Mexico State Police investigate shooting involving Santa Fe Police Officer

3. A clear and chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s across the state. Afternoon highs will rebound to near seasonal averages – expect temps to climb well into the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Full story: Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. An Albuquerque man is continuing his search for the owners of a painting after he found an unexpected treasure trove behind it. Greg Nelson said after buying the painting at Goodwill off of Paseo, he found a letter dating back to 1949 and military documents, an air force newspaper clipping and a ceremony program. The letter was addressed to Colonel Edgar Scattergood.

Full story: Albuquerque mans finds hidden piece of history behind painting

5. A lot of people are talking about a mystery artist and the work they’re leaving behind downtown. The latest piece popped up on the sidewalk in front of an Albuquerque coffee house. There are similar works outside other downtown coffee spots including Zendo and Java Joe’s.

Full story: Local artist paints downtown Albuquerque sidewalks

