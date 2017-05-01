Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast

A cold front will slide across eastern New Mexico late Tuesday into Wednesday knocking down temperatures there and creating the chance for just a spot shower in the northeast. Meanwhile the rest of the state will remain dry and mild temperature-wise through midweek. Temperatures will skyrocket under high-pressure Thursday and Friday. We could see an increase in moisture and storms this weekend.
