Mang named Mountain West Player of the Week

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jared Mang’s reign of terror in the Mountain West Conference continues. The Lobo sophomore outfielder is the Mountain West Player of the Week.

Mang batted 440 last week as the Lobos split a series with nationally ranked Texas Tech and won a crucial series over San Diego State to solidify their lock on top of the Mountain West. Mang hit three homers during the week.

He had 11 RBI and scored 8 runs. The Lobos play out of conference Tuesday when they host rival New Mexico State. The Lobos will return to conference play Friday when they host Air Force for a three game series.

 

 

