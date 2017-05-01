Man found with hands nailed to trees in the Bosque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A cleanup site in Albuquerque’s Bosque turned into a disturbing crime scene Monday morning. Workers found a man screaming, nailed to a pair of trees.

It happened about a quarter of a mile into the walking trail near Central and Tingley. Someone used thick, three-inch long nails on the victim to nail his hands to the trees.

A man’s hands nailed crucifix style, to two trees.

“I come out here quite regularly, two to three times a week,” said Richard Rubio.

For Rubio, it’s a quiet getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city. The Bosque is a place he and Alicia Baca like to come for some exercise.

“Actually, I feel very safe. I am a native from Albuquerque and I have always come here since I was a little girl,” said Baca.

However, at around 8:30 Monday morning, the popular bike and running trail turned into a crime scene after city clean up crews heard cries for help.

Albuquerque Police said that man is alive, and is at UNMH being treated for his injuries. As for why someone did this to him, APD said the victim is not cooperating.

Rubio said it’s shocking to hear something so gruesome could happen in such a peaceful place.

“I am pretty surprised. I come out here quite regularly, two to three times a week, and I have never seen anything like that,” he said.

For residents like Baca, an incident like this isn’t going to keep her from coming to the Bosque to get some fresh air.

“I am going to continue to come here. I don’t feel any danger or harm at all,” she said.

Police are asking anyone with information on this crime to give them a call.