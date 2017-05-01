Local event celebrates academic achievements of at-risk youth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A ceremony will soon take place to recognize aged-out foster care youths who are achieving academic success in the community.

The Junior League of Albuquerque is hosting the annual event “Celebrate Your Success” to honor at-risk youths who are achieving academic success through vocational education, high school diploma, GED, or college degree. The celebration will take place on Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m. at Martineztown Park.

For more information on the ceremony, visit the Celebrate Your Success website.