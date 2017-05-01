Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A clear and chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s across the state. Afternoon highs will rebound to near seasonal averages – expect temps to climb well into the 60s, 70s and 80s. Sunshine will blanket the state with no significant rain or snow expected. Winds will be out of the west-southwest ranging between 5-15mph (slightly stronger over the far southern portions of the state).

TUESDAY: A storm clipping the far northeast corner of the state will give way to a handful of spotty showers over the Northeast Plains (isolated in coverage). The majority of us can expect another day of sunshine and warm temperatures.

WEDNESDAY: Cold front tagging along with the mentioned storm will drop temperatures 5°-15° across central and eastern NM… but most of us will still sit well into the 50s, 60s and 70s. Sunshine will be stretch from stateline to stateline with no significant storms expected in the ABQ-metro.