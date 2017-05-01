John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Winter attempted a big comeback over the weekend, but just couldn’t hold on for the workweek. If you’re ready for Spring weather to return, you’ll love the week ahead! Expect lots of sunshine throughout most of the week with warming temperatures into the weekend. A couple of storm systems and a cold front will scrape the northeast Tuesday and Wednesday. Those locations will have a shot at a few showers and a modest cool down of only a few degrees.

Everyone dries out and warms up for the end of the week as a ridge of high pressure builds into the state. A storm system will drop down to our west over the weekend and could bring New Mexico a better shot at showers early next week.