SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire officials say crews are responding to a structure fire near the Santa Fe University of Art and Design.

Fire department spokesperson Paul Babcock says an abandoned building near the campus is fully engulfed in flames, and crews are working to fight the blaze.

No word yet on how the fire might have started or if anyone is caught inside.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.