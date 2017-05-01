Fire crews respond to blaze near Santa Fe University Art and Design

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) -Firefighters continued to work throughout Tuesday morning checking for hotspots after a two-alarm fire sent flames shooting nearly 30 feet in the air, destroying an abandoned building that was once the set of a popular T.V. show.

The flames and smoke tore through the building that was once used as the set for the show, “Manhattan.”

“We had a pretty quick response time, yet when we got here the building was fully involved,”

The building sits near the Santa Fe University Art and Design school.

When they arrived around eight last night, the flames had completely taken it over.

Nearly 40 firefighters were called to the scene to help and within hours, crews were able to get the fire under control.

KRQE News 13 was told parts of the abandoned building did collapse.

As far as damage, it appears to just be contained to the one area.

“It’s a rather large building, but only one buildings loss to keep it from spreading to other structures again, as far as we know, nobody was hurt, nobody was inside the building and none of our firefighters were hurt in fighting this fire,”

An arson investigation team will be on hand later this morning to do a routine check for the cause.

“Manhattan” was canceled last year after airing for two seasons.

SFFD companies have the fire at SFUAD under control, still flowing heavy water and working towards overhaul operations. — Santa Fe Fire Dept (@SFFDNews) May 2, 2017

Ladders up at the 2 alarm SFUAD fire pic.twitter.com/aRDddzuJ1K — Santa Fe Fire Dept (@SFFDNews) May 2, 2017

SFFD working a 2 alarm fire at the SFUAD, abandoned building, working to get it under control — Santa Fe Fire Dept (@SFFDNews) May 2, 2017