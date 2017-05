ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no longer speculation. Elijah Brown has chosen another team. The University of New Mexico Lobos graduate transfer has decided to use his final season of eligibility with the Oregon Ducks.

Since he is a graduate transfer, Brown will be eligible to play immediately. He hinted of his choice on his Twitter account using the word, “quack.”

Brown averaged over 18 points, more than five rebounds and three assists per game for the Lobos this past season.