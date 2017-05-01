Dozens of New Mexico high schools receive national recognition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thirty-seven New Mexico high schools are receiving national attention for their performance in the classroom. They made U.S. News’ 2017 list of best high schools which looks at reading and math proficiency and student graduation rates at more than 22,000 public high schools across the country.

The Albuquerque Institute of Math and Science and the Academy for Technology and the Classics each received top honors – earning gold medals.

Los Alamos, La Cueva, Sandia, Early College Academy, Cleveland, and Rio Rancho high schools got silver medals.

Thirty other New Mexico schools received bronze.