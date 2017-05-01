Doctor accused of trying to kill attorney found in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A doctor accused of trying to kill his ex-attorney was caught hiding out in Albuquerque.

Police in California say a woman sued Richard Austin after the two got into a fender bender at a gated community eight years ago.

Investigators say Austin blamed his attorney when he lost the case and claims she caused him to develop cancer.

Last month, police say Austin showed up to the attorney’s office in California with a gun, and fled to Albuquerque when she called police.

Albuquerque police arrested him at a trailer he owns in northwest Albuquerque.

