Demonstration held in downtown Albuquerque to support immigrants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Members of Albuquerque’s immigrant community spoke out Monday, putting up a mock detention center.

The event, hosted by the “New Mexico Dream Team” featured demonstrators speaking from inside a giant cage outside the courthouse, calling on Congress to reject funding for anti-immigrant actions like deportations and the president’s border wall.

Organizers say they hope events like these draw more people to their cause.

“To support and vote right away and to put people in office that represent the community, and it will take every single one of us,” Gabriela Hernandez said.

The demonstration was one of many protests for May Day, traditionally about rallying for worker’s rights.

