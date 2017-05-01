Company donates funds for Albuquerque homeless shelter’s new roof

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homeless shelter got a new roof after overwhelming problems with leaks.

The First Mortgage Company donated $46,000 to put a new roof on Heading Home’s overnight men’s shelter.

That roof went on last week just before the rains moved in. After months of water seeping through the tattered roof, the shelter is calling it a relief.

“They were having to move beds, sleeping on the floors, trying to get away from the dripping rain. So having a roof they are excited to get a dry place to sleep,” said Dennis Plummer, CEO of Heading Home.

It’s something the non-profit says is especially important as Monsoon season approaches.

First Mortgage says it decided to pitch in after seeing the shelter’s good work.