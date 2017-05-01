Company donates funds for Albuquerque homeless shelter’s new roof

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  A homeless shelter got a new roof after overwhelming problems with leaks.

The First Mortgage Company donated $46,000 to put a new roof on Heading Home’s overnight men’s shelter.

That roof went on last week just before the rains moved in. After months of water seeping through the tattered roof, the shelter is calling it a relief.

“They were having to move beds, sleeping on the floors, trying to get away from the dripping rain. So having a roof they are excited to get a dry place to sleep,” said Dennis Plummer, CEO of Heading Home.

It’s something the non-profit says is especially important as Monsoon season approaches.

First Mortgage says it decided to pitch in after seeing the shelter’s good work.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s