ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Rapid Transit project is getting federal funding.

Monday, Congress rolled out its $1 trillion budget deal — $50 million of that will go to ART.

Although the city asked for $69 million, they say this is a sigh of relief.

There were worries that the Trump Administration would make cuts to the Federal Transit System.

Construction on the project is expected to be finished by the end of the year.