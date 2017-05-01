Albuquerque High students protest public education funding cuts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at Albuquerque High School staged a walk out Monday afternoon to protest anticipated budget cuts.

It was organized by students and teachers who say they are frustrated and angry at the politics at play. They believe they’re being used as pawns in a political game.

Several hundred students took part. They all remained respectful and stayed on campus.

KRQE News 13 has been reporting on the outrage the proposed cuts have caused, but there’s also talk about increasing class sizes and reducing the budget for supplies.

Students say that’s not fair to them.

“With budget cuts we can’t learn the way we want to and not learn in an effective way as citizens of the U.S. and citizens of New Mexico who don’t have voting rights and we are underrepresented. This is our way of getting our message across,” said Caroline Pierotti, a junior at Albuquerque High School.

Right now it’s still unclear how much of a cut, if any, the districts will face because the governor and lawmakers are still fighting over the state budget.

Democrats want to raise taxes to fill the voids. The governor says she will not approve any budget that raises taxes.